Get in the spirit with holiday cocktails

If you are looking for a unique cocktail to serve at your holiday party, the folks at Twisted Path Distillery have a few new drinks to spice things up!

Twisted Bloody :

2 ounces Twisted Bloody Vodka

6 ounces plain tomato juice

Stir together on ice, garnish and serve

Chai Nog (serves 6-8):

1 1/3 cups Twisted Chai

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup cream

6 eggs

1 cup warm water

Combine water and sugar in blender, blend until sugar is dissolved (about 20 seconds)

Add remaining ingredients, blend about 30 seconds.

Store in the refrigerator, shake before serving cold.

Jolly Old Elf :

1.5 ounces Twisted Path Dark Rum

.5 ounces Twisted Path Chai

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Advertisement

Combine and stir on ice, strain onto new ice and serve. Garnish with orange zest and a cherry.