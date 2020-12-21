For more than 30 years Broadway Paper has been a one-stop-shop for all your paper needs. Brian is in the Third Ward getting a glimpse of some of this year’s hottest trends in holiday wrapping paper.

About Broadway Paper (website)

"A twist of fate" doesn’t even begin to describe how my opportunity to own Broadway Paper came about. Having grown up in the Milwaukee area, but leaving for many years to experience the world and further my education, I never imagined myself ending up back in my hometown. After some unexpected turn of events, a "temporary" return home turned into the biggest opportunity of my life.

Looking for "just a job," and wanting to be part of Broadway Paper, I accepted a position in the Shipping & Receiving department during the holiday season of 2008. After a short time of heavy lifting and opening hundreds of boxes in the stockroom, I found myself wondering why I accepted this position.

Something inside of me told me to stay, and I’m glad I did! Working in this position gave me the inside scoop of all of the inter-workings of Broadway Paper.