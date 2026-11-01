Germantown stabbing, man sentenced to decades in prison

The Brief A man convicted in a Germantown stabbing has been sentenced to decades in prison. Two people, including a 15-year-old girl, were hospitalized with injuries. He was taken into custody in Indiana after a police chase and crash.



A man convicted in a 2025 Germantown stabbing has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Man sentenced

In Court:

Melvin Hintson-Reed, 40, originally pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: attempted first-degree homicide and child abuse. In August, a jury found Hinston-Reed guilty of both charges.

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Washington County Judge Paul Malloy sentenced Hintson-Reed to a total of 43 years in state prison and 23 years of extended supervision.

Melvin Hintson-Reed

Germantown stabbing | June 2025

The backstory:

Germantown police were called to an apartment on Legend Avenue, just south of Catskill Lane, for a report of a stabbing in June 2025.

Officers on scene spoke to a 15-year-old girl who said her mother was bleeding. The 41-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl was taken to Children's Wisconsin for her injuries of her own.

Hintson-Reed was later identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody after a police chase and crash in Gary, Indiana.