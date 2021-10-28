Expand / Collapse search

Germantown retail theft, foot pursuit; charges pending

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Washington County
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - Police were called to a store on County Line Road in Germantown for a retail theft in progress Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, the suspect fled from officers and a foot pursuit occurred southbound into Menomonee Falls, police said. 

The suspect discarded a loaded pistol during the pursuit and was eventually taken into custody by officers south of County Line Road. The 18-year-old male suspect from Milwaukee was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail.

Charges to be filed include retail theft, resisting/obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and felony bail jumping. 

The suspect also had multiple warrants for his arrest.

