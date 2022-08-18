Germantown fire, 1 taken to hospital: chief
article
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a Germantown house fire Thursday, Aug. 18.
According to Fire Chief John Delain, the fire happened on Starlite Drive off of Pilgrim around 12:45 p.m.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, one of home was taken to the hospital.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The chief said an oven fire inside the one-story home spread to the kitchen cabinets. The fire did not do much damage, but the smoke did.
Delain estimated the damage at around $145,000.