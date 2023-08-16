Germantown Country Inn & Suites snakes 'all over this property'

Seeing a snake on a plane doesn’t make for a smooth flight, and snakes in a hotel don't make for a good night's sleep.

The unwanted guests were found at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Germantown.

"We're not staying here," said Michelle Griese. "There are snakes all over this property."

Griese said she stays at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson often when she and her son are visiting family. On Saturday, Aug. 12, her go-to hotel became a no-go for her.

"I went up to the pool area, and there was a snake in the pool, in the hot tub, actually, and it was just swimming around, and that was just one of many snakes I was yet to see," said Griese.

She said she saw one in the hot tub, a bigger one in the pool area and another in the hotel hallway.

"We were set to stay on the first door, and after seeing a snake slither under someone else’s door, I decided that this stay wasn’t really for me," said Griese.

She said she saw hotel employees picking up the snakes and taking them outside.

"They just told me, ‘It’s by a marsh. It happens,' and I was like, ‘No. That’s not normal. I’ve never stayed at a hotel with snakes before.’"

She decided to contact the health department.

According to the health department reports, an inspector did go inside the hotel Tuesday and found snakeskin but no snakes.

The report says the hotel manager said that snakes have been an issue, and the hotel is working with a pest control company to fix it.

"The fact that they had this huge, ongoing issue somewhere where they serve food, somewhere that families come to swim and spend time and did nothing about it is really sad to me," said Griese.

Griese said she immediately asked for a refund. She said the hotel offered her 50% off her $225 bill, and she would have to reach out to management if she wanted more.

The Country Inn & Suites in Germantown is owned by the Radisson Hotel Company. FOX6 News reached out to their offices for comment on the snake issue Wednesday, and we have not heard back.