Georgia woman accused of driving into fast-food workers after drive-thru argument

A Georgia woman was arrested Thursday after hitting three juvenile fast-food workers with her car during an argument, authorities said.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a fast-food restaurant in Jonesboro, about 20 miles south of Atlanta, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Officers learned that an argument had broken out between the workers and 36-year-old Chelyria Palmer, who had been in the drive-thru line.

Security camera footage shows the young workers left the restaurant and continued arguing with Palmer, who was inside her car, police said.

As the workers walked away from the vehicle, Palmer drove onto the curb of the business and hit them. One juvenile was injured and taken to a hospital, according to police.

Palmer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police did not give details on what led to the argument or name the fast-food restaurant.

