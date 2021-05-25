George Floyd remembered in Milwaukee

Events were held internationally Tuesday, May 25, marking the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Milwaukee, people marked the anniversary of Floyd's killing with action and reflection.

At a busy Milwaukee intersection, Lorraine Jacobs sat still.

"I’ve only been here maybe half an hour," she said. "I wanted to come here and meditate and be with George and find answers for myself."

She meditated at the mural for George Floyd on the anniversary of his death, a death she can’t forget.

"Of course, the video, and the eye-to-eye process of watching George die, you can’t ignore that," she said.

The world couldn’t ignore the murder either. It sparked a social justice movement and calls for change.

"There should not be the anguish and stress that communities have to feel," said Eve Hall with the Milwaukee Urban League.

Hall continues to participate in conversations around community and police relations and accountability.

"But also just about reform efforts and how we really have to be very intentional about policy that will change what is continuing to happen and has been happening for decades," she said.

The change some hope to see will take time.

"We know even after George Floyd, he wasn’t the last one to get killed," said Dee-Dee Davis.

Floyd’s killing moved Davis to march and organize events.

"For me, as a mom, it fueled me to get out here all the more because I have a Black son," she said. "They have a chokehold ban here in Milwaukee now. Before we started protesting, making noise, was not a thing.

George Floyd

Amid the push for progress, Lorraine Jacobs said she has this hope:

"That we keep talking and listening to each other and trying to understand each other and come to some common agreement on how to move forward," she said.

Organizers said change they've wanted to see since Floyd was killed has come by holding elected officials accountable.