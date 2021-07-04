George Clooney gives Bucks fans day off of work

George Clooney is here for all those Milwaukee Bucks fans that may have had a little too much fun Saturday night after watching their beloved team clinch a ticket to the NBA Finals.

Seems "Dr. Ross" is still writing doctor's notes, only this time, under the guise of his tequila brand — Casamigos.

Simply fill out the form and give it to your boss. It's worth a shot, right? (Pun intended.)

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to take them to the championship round for the first time in nearly 50 years.