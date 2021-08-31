Expand / Collapse search

KISS concert in Milwaukee postponed; Gene Simmons positive for COVID

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: (L-R) Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Paul Stanley of KISS perform onstage during the Tribeca Festival screening of "Biography: KISStory" at Battery Park on June 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Ima

Expand

MILWAUKEE - KISS will postpone its next four tour dates -- which includes a visit to American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 5.

A social post by KISS says Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. This, after Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from the coronavirus.

The post indicates the band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next ten days. Doctors have indicated KISS will be able to resume its tour on Sept. 9.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for future dates once they are announced.

Packers' David Bakhtiari not available for at least 1st 6 weeks
slideshow

Packers' David Bakhtiari not available for at least 1st 6 weeks

David Bakhtiari’s agent confirmed that Bakhtiari will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. The designation means Bakhtiari won’t be available for at least the first six weeks.

Schneider adding battery-electric trucks to its fleet
slideshow

Schneider adding battery-electric trucks to its fleet

Schneider announced a major battery-electric truck deployment as part of the carrier’s plan to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Hurricane Ida relief: Generac crews head to Louisiana

People from our area are headed south to help with hurricane relief.