GE Healthcare to invest $50M in existing West Milwaukee facility

GE Healthcare announced on Wednesday, Sept. 16 a $50 million investment in its existing West Milwaukee facility. A news release says this is part of the company's intention to concentrate teams and resources in key facilities across Wisconsin.

The release says the investment in its Electric Avenue facility in West Milwaukee will create a world-class, industry-leading product development and manufacturing campus for medical imaging.

GE Healthcare also intends to bring 1,500+ Wisconsin-based employees to its facilities at Electric Avenue in West Milwaukee and Research Park in Wauwatosa from elsewhere across the state in the coming years.

The company also intends to sell portions of its Waukesha campus off I-94, with most existing teams and work based there transferred to other local sites. The Magnetic Resonance (MR) buildings and teams in Waukesha will remain there, including around 600 existing jobs. These moves and investment are subject to required bargaining with representative unions.

Tom Westrick, President & CEO, Life Care Solutions, GE Healthcare, issued the following statement:

"We saw an opportunity to better use existing capacity and make significant investments that would both reaffirm our commitment to manufacturing and product development in the state, and create an advanced medtech hub in metro Milwaukee."