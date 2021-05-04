Gathering on the Green headliners announced for 2-day music festival

Gathering on the Green, a Mequon-based non-profit organization , announced today that their annual two-day music festival will be held on July 9th and 10th at Mequon’s Rotary Park.

This two-day outdoor event will be their 26th summer festival that started in 1995 and was put on hold last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, July 9 will feature country music superstar Trace Adkins.

Saturday, July 10 will feature rock legends Cheap Trick.

Proceeds from all Gathering on the Green events help support music education programs in the Wisconsin community.

"After careful, thoughtful planning for the last year we are incredibly excited and ready to resume our annual two-day summer music festival," said Rob Kos, Executive Director of Gathering on the Green. "In coordination with local health officials, our community focused board of directors and our teams of volunteers, we look forward to putting on a great two-day outdoor music event that will be safe and provide incredible enjoyment to our ticket holders."

Tickets for both Trace Adkins and Cheap Trick are available on https://gatheringonthegreen.org.