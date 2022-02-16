Gasoline tanker truck crashes into store on Long Island

A La-Z Boy furniture store went up in flames Wednesday after a gasoline tanker truck slammed into the location.

The truck struck the store in Rockville Center at about 1:15 a.m.

Fuel spilled into the storm drains.

Emergency crews and a hazmat team responded to the scene.

The driver was able to escape the crash unharmed, according to police.

All lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed in both directions between North Centre Avenue and North Park Avenue.

An investigation into what lead to the crash was underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.