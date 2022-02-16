Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Gasoline tanker truck crashes into store on Long Island

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 5:43AM
News
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - A La-Z Boy furniture store went up in flames Wednesday after a gasoline tanker truck slammed into the location.

The truck struck the store in Rockville Center at about 1:15 a.m.

Fuel spilled into the storm drains.

Emergency crews and a hazmat team responded to the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

2864fae1-Store

The driver was able to escape the crash unharmed, according to police.

All lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed in both directions between North Centre Avenue and North Park Avenue.

Tanker truck into store

A gasoline tanker truck slammed into a furniture store in Rockville Center, New York. The driver escaped the crash unharmed. Emergency crews are on the scene dealing with leaked gasoline.

An investigation into what lead to the crash was underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.