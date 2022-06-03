Gas prices impact Milwaukee area ride-share drivers

Gas prices continue to reach new record levels daily, and there seems to be no end in sight. Across the Milwaukee area, gas prices have jumped almost a dollar in just the past month.

It is impacting everyone, including those who drive for a living. For one Uber driver, getting people around was a quick way to make cash that has now turned into a way to quickly lose money.

"There's going to be a limit to where I have to stop driving, its just not going to make any business sense," said Moe, an Uber driver.

As gas hits $5 per gallon, Moe wonders if it is worth it.

"My limit honestly, I have to start considering if gas ever gets to $7 a gallon, for what Uber pays for us," he said.

Uber driver Moe drives in Milwaukee

In March, Uber added a surcharge of 45 cents on each trip to help drivers. Moe doesn't think that's enough.

"In my opinion, with my experience, with my background, they should be giving us drivers 10 cents a mile," he said.

The rise in gas prices has changed Moe's mindset on how to be more fuel efficient.

"Uber wants you to pick someone up 25 miles away. Gas is $5 dollars a gallon – I’m not going to drive 25 miles away," he said.

Still, there is one thing that has been in Moe's favor.

"For me, tips have been pretty good. I really think customers are considerate these days," he said.

Uber said in March it would re-evaluate its fuel surcharge after 60 days. Moe hopes for more relief in the next month.

Gasbuddy.com has an interactive price map that allowed consumers to find some of the cheapest gas in town.