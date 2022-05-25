Garden Cut recalls snack cups with JIF peanut butter over salmonella concern

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Garden Cut is recalling certain snack cups containing JIF Peanut Butter due to possible salmonella contamination. (FDA)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Garden Cut, LLC has recalled certain snack cup products containing little containers of Jif peanut butter due to possible salmonella contamination.

Affected products include Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct, Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct and Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct. The products have an expiration date between May 25 and June 7,

2022.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company said it has stopped producing and distributing the products for the time being. The products were distributed to seven states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"Food safety remains a top priority for Garden Cut, and we have full confidence that all appropriate steps are being taken to protect our consumers," the company said in an FDA news release. "Garden Cut has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed."

Any customers who have purchased the product should dispose of it and seek a full refund.

The latest recalls came after The J. M. Smucker Co. announced a recall of Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential salmonella contamination. The FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to certain products. The CDC said 14 illnesses had been reported, with two people needing hospitalization.

Most people infected with salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment, according to the FDA.

Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Megan Ziegler contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.










