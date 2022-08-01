Garage fire in Shorewood, no injuries reported

Firefighters on Monday morning, Aug. 1 responded to the scene of a garage fire in Shorewood – near Oakland and Olive.

Officials say the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported.

There was one vehicle inside the garage when the fire broke out. The fire spread to a fence and exterior siding of the house.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.