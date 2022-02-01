Expand / Collapse search

Garage fire in Mount Pleasant, no injuries reported

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:45AM
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 31 responded to the scene of garage fire in Mount Pleasant. They responded to the area of Arbor Hill Drive and 90th Street around 10:30 p.m. 

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke showing from the home. All occupants had self evacuated and were accounted for prior to the arrival of fire units. 

Crews initiated an interior fire attack. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. 

No civilian or fire service casualties were reported.

