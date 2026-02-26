Gang shootout in Mount Pleasant, 8 men charged

article

The Brief One person was wounded in a Mount Pleasant shooting in January. Racine County prosecutors have now charged eight men in the case. Court filings described what happened as a shootout among gang members.



Racine County prosecutors charged eight men in connection to what court filings described as a shootout among gang members earlier this year.

Gang connections

Big picture view:

A criminal complaint said Marcell Adams and Jordan Brown are associated with the Northside For Life or "NFL" gang. Darin Grandberry, Divittin Hoskins, Khyree Oliver, Dushawn Stokes, Daeuzjaun-Luther Williams and Kamron Windham are associated with the southside gang, the Dirty P's.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Six of those men are accused of firing shots, among other crimes, while the other two are charged with gun possession and bail jumping offenses related to their involvement in the incident.

The backstory:

Mount Pleasant police were called to the area of Racine Street and 22nd Street shortly after 2 a.m. Court filings said officers found bullet casings in the street and on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant, a silver Ford SUV parked in front of the restaurant had a bullet hole in its bumper, and there was blood in the fresh snow in a nearby parking lot.

While at the scene, police learned a victim who'd been shot in the leg had arrived at a hospital. The complaint said he was with a group of people and went into the restaurant to get food, but it was too crowded and people were "getting agitated and it seemed like there was going to be a fight." He left, heard shots, ran across the parking lot, felt pain in his leg and dropped to the ground.

Prosecutors said another person was driving in the area, heard gunshots, drove away and called 911. That person said her car had been struck. Officers noted her front passenger window was shattered, and there were two bullet holes in the front passenger door.

Shootout surveillance

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video showed, before the shooting, a group of people associated with the Dirty P's gang were inside the restaurant. A group of people associated with the NFL gang then went inside.

Prosecutors said things appeared "civil" until Adams had a run-in with Hoskins, and Hoskins shoved Adams. The shooting victim and others were trying to calm Hoskins down, while Adams began walking around and talking at Hoskins. Adams then pulled up his hoodie and showed a handgun in the waistband of his pants. Williams then pulled out a gun and racked the slide.

Adams went to the front door of the restaurant and motioned "for someone to follow him outside," according to the complaint. Hoskins and Oliver walked toward the counter while watching the front door, each with their hands inside their coats "consistent with being ready to pull out a firearm." Adams yelled into the restaurant, motioning again, before leaving down the sidewalk. The shooting victim and three other people, including Brown, then left and followed Adams.

Featured article

Court filings said the group was standing in the nearby parking lot, and Brown went to his vehicle on 22nd Street. Hoskins, Oliver, Stokes, Williams and Windham were still inside the restaurant. Windham was holding a gun, and Hoskins handed a gun to Stokes, who then put it in his pocket as they moved toward the front of the restaurant.

Grandberry, Hoskins, Oliver, Windham, Stokes and Williams all stood at the front of the restaurant and looked toward the other group, the complaint said. It appeared from the video that they exchanged words, but there was no sound on the video. Grandberry then put his hands out, and Stokes pulled out the gun he got from Hoskins and handed it to Grandberry.

The complaint said it appears Grandberry fired the first shot that wounded the victim, and gunfire from Adams, Brown, Oliver, Williams and Windham followed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said Grandberry then put up his hood and went over to the parking lot. A muzzle flash was seen, and it appeared he fired toward the group of people that included Adams and the victim. Gunfire from Oliver, Williams and Windham followed. Brown then returned fire, and Williams fired again. As Williams was shooting, the car that had its window shot out pulled up at a stop sign and was hit.

Adams then started shooting from the parking lot toward Oliver and Windham, appearing to hit the silver Ford SUV that was parked outside the restaurant as Oliver and Windham ran away.

The complaint said the shots were fired in a span of 30 seconds.

Arrests and charges

In court:

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and several other agencies – including the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service – executed arrest and/or search warrants at two Racine County locations on Feb. 24 and eight others on Feb. 25. As a result, all eight men were taken into custody and investigators recovered 23 guns.

Court records show all eight men have since made their initial appearances in Racine County court. Their charges and bond amounts are as follows:

Marcell Adams, 32: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $50,000 bond

Jordan Brown, 21: First-degree recklessly endangering safety; $30,000 bond

Darin Grandberry, 29: First-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon; $50,000 bond

Divittin Hoskins, 22: Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, five counts of felony bail jumping; $50,000 bond

Khyree Oliver, 22: First-degree recklessly endangering safety; $30,000 bond

Dushawn Stokes, 23: Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping; $30,000 bond

Daeuzjaun-Luther Williams, 21: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; $50,000 bond

Kamron Windham, 22: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping; $50,000 bond

Brown, Oliver and Windham all had valid concealed carry permits, according to the complaint. Adams, Grandberry and Williams had prior convictions that prohibited them from having guns. Hoskins, Stokes and Windham all had pending criminal cases as well.