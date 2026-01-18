Mount Pleasant shooting early Sunday morning, 22-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning, Jan. 18.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near Racine Street (State Highway 32) and Caron Butler Drive.

When officers got there, they secured the scene. The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man from Racine who was shot and had a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say this is still an active investigation.