Mount Pleasant shooting early Sunday morning, 22-year-old injured

Published  January 18, 2026 8:40am CST
Crime and Public Safety
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was injured in a shooting in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning, Jan. 18.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near Racine Street (State Highway 32) and Caron Butler Drive.

When officers got there, they secured the scene. The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man from Racine who was shot and had a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

