Funeral service Friday for UW-Whitewater gymnast Kara Welsh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 13, 2024 9:02am CDT
Whitewater
Kara Welsh

WHITEWATER, Wis. - A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 13 for Kara Welsh, a 21-year-old UW-Whitewater student who was shot and killed last month. 

The funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Immaculate Church in Welsh's hometown of Plainfield, Illinois. 

A visitation was held on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Overman Johnes Funeral Home in Plainfield, Illinois. 

Welsh was a standout member of the school's gymnastics team. On the vault, gymnast Kara Welsh was a national champion and two-time All-American

23-year-old Chad Richards has been formally charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.