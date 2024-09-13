Funeral service Friday for UW-Whitewater gymnast Kara Welsh

article

The Brief A funeral service will be held on Friday for 21-year-old Kara Welsh. Welsh, a college gymnast, was shot and killed last month near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.



A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 13 for Kara Welsh, a 21-year-old UW-Whitewater student who was shot and killed last month.

The funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Immaculate Church in Welsh's hometown of Plainfield, Illinois.

A visitation was held on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Overman Johnes Funeral Home in Plainfield, Illinois.

Welsh was a standout member of the school's gymnastics team. On the vault, gymnast Kara Welsh was a national champion and two-time All-American.

23-year-old Chad Richards has been formally charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.