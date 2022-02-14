Funding for teacher training, recruitment; $1M committed by state

article

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced on Monday, Feb. 14 $1 million in funding for the Teacher Training and Recruitment Grant program.

A news release says the grants are being made available through DWD’s Expanded Wisconsin Fast Forward (WFF) program, and Wisconsin nonprofit organizations can apply for up to $500,000 to recruit, train, and license teachers to meet the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction guidelines for serving low-income and/or urban area school districts.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the following statement:

"I’ve always said that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that’s why we have prioritized providing resources to our educators and our schools to ensure every kid in every community has access to a quality public education. Our K-12 schools are among the best in the country, and I’m glad to be providing more resources to bring the best and brightest educators into our classrooms."

Under the WFF program, the funds are only available to tax exempt 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations. Applications are due by 3 p.m. CST on Fri., March 4.

For additional information or to download an application, you are invited to consult the Grant Program Announcement and related grant program materials.