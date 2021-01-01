SB lanes of I-94 shut down near Highway 20 in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriffs Office along with Wisconsin State Patrol have responded to a multiple vehicle accident on I-94 southbound north of STH 11/Durand Avenue.
Due to the number of vehicles involved, all southbound traffic is being diverted off I-94 southbound at STH 20/Washington Avenue and cannot get back on the interstate until STH 11/Durand Avenue.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking that motorists use alternate routes to I-94 southbound until the accident scene is cleared, and normal traffic flow is resumed.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking the motoring public to exercise extra caution as you travel the roadways.
Advertisement