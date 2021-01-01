Expand / Collapse search

SB lanes of I-94 shut down near Highway 20 in Racine County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriffs Office along with Wisconsin State Patrol have responded to a multiple vehicle accident on I-94 southbound north of STH 11/Durand Avenue.  

Due to the number of vehicles involved, all southbound traffic is being diverted off I-94 southbound at STH 20/Washington Avenue and cannot get back on the interstate until STH 11/Durand Avenue. 

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking that motorists use alternate routes to I-94 southbound until the accident scene is cleared, and normal traffic flow is resumed. 

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the motoring public to exercise extra caution as you travel the roadways.

