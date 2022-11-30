Freeway temporarily closed: I-94 WB from Hawley to 68th Street

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30.

Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Hawley Road. Delays may persist.

