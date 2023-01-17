Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road

article

Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks.

Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge.

During the week, I-43 will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. On weekends, it will be shut down from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use Brown Deer Road, Wis 181, and Mequon Road to get around these closures.

