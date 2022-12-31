I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6

article

Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8.

Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, motorists should expect additional traffic on Mayfair Road, Watertown Plank Road, 124th Street, Burleigh Street and other roadways near the detour.

Access will remain open to all Mayfair Road businesses.