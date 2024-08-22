Fuel spill cleanup near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

article

Cleanup efforts are underway after a fuel spill involving an airline contractor near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Officials said late on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the airport "was notified of a small fuel spill involving an airline contractor" at the airport's fuel farm.

The Airport Fire Department responded, fuel was immediately shut off to stop the spill, and cleanup and containment efforts were implemented.

A news release says "an unknown but relatively small amount of fuel made it off the property. Booms were immediately placed in the waterways downstream from the Airport. It does not appear that the fuel traveled any farther than 5th St. and Layton, where it has been contained by the booms. The booms will remain in place for a number of days."

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News around 20 gallons of fuel was spilled.

Officials said the incident did not have any impact on flights, vehicle traffic, or regular airport operations.