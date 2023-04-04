'Frozen,' concerts, Brewers and Bucks: Plenty to check out this weekend

We're at the time of year when students are off for a spring break. Coincidentally, there is a lot going on in southeast Wisconsin. Here's a quick rundown of some of the big events.

Disney's Frozen, the hit Broadway musical, takes the stage at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, April 6 through April 16. Frozen features songs from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. The Marcus site says you might want to consider getting tickets for the show at 7:30 pm on Thursday, April 13 – to take part in a post-show Q&A with some of cast.

The Pabst Theater Group has plenty to offer concert-goers in the next few days. Jukebox the Ghost with special guest Wildermiss take the Turner Hall Ballroom by storm on Friday, April 7. Chapel Hart with special guest Lucas Hoge will dazzle at The Pabst Theater on Saturday, April 8. You'll be able to laugh yourself silly if you take in the show with comic Jo Koy at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, April 8.

The Milwaukee Brewers are still in town this weekend – and ready to square up against the Cardinals.

Plus, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 7 – the second to last regular season game of the year.