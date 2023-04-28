Fromm Petfest poster winner hopes: 'It brings people joy'

One gifted student illustration was selected as the official poster for this year's Fromm Petfest.

It was a big day for Maggie Caroll, a graduating senior from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD).

"It was really surprising for me," said Caroll. "I wasn't really expecting it."

Maggie Caroll

Final classes came to a close, and a window of opportunities opened for the aspiring artist.

"My poster is going to be shared with everyone," Caroll said. "I hope it makes people happy."

Caroll's work was selected to be this year's official poster for the annual Fromm Petfest.

Not only is it artistic, and a beautiful piece of art," said Bryan Nieman, the Fromm Family Foods Brand Director. "But it also represents the core part of Petfest here in Milwaukee."

Her illustration was one of 75, each designed by MIAD students as part of an annual competition to pair passion with Petfest.

"This year was honestly the hardest to choose a winner from," said Nieman. "The amount of talent coming out from this year's class is unprecedented."

"That's a real testament to our students," said Jeff Morin, the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design president. "Because the last 4 years have been tough."

While the poster contest inspires current students, it also benefits future artists as every dollar raised from poster sales goes straight into giving MIAD scholarships.

"It's a reminder of the work we do... it's a validation of the work they do," said Morin.