article

Froedtert Hospital announced plans Tuesday, Jan. 9 to build a nine-story patient tower at the Wauwatosa campus.

If the city approves it, the 225,000-square-foot tower will be situated where the main entrance of the hospital is located at 92nd Street and Doyne Avenue. The hospital said the new tower will allow it to expand its capacity to care for patients.

The structure would include inpatient care floors, a new main lobby expansion and a bridge connector to a parking structure currently under construction across 92nd Street. Construction would start in summer 2024, with an anticipated opening in 2027.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rendering for new Froedtert Hospital patient tower

The city of Wauwatosa’s Design Review Board will review design plans at its Jan. 18 meeting.