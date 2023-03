article

Froedtert Health is hosting a registered nurse hiring event on Wednesday, March 8. New graduates and nursing students are welcome.

The event will take place at the Iron Horse Hotel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Froedtert Health is hiring for all registered nursing roles – including inpatient, new graduates, OR, and clinic.

Register online here.