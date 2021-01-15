Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan arrested, charged for role in U.S. Capitol riot

The FBI arrested a Frisco woman on Friday for her involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Jenna Ryan, who is a realtor in the area, faces charges for "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and "disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

In a statement of facts unsealed on Friday, the feds say Ryan and others arrived by private plane from Denton to Washington D.C. and in a social media post made threats to storm the capitol and posted photos and video of her at the capitol during the riot involving a pro-Trump mob.

A video posted the day of the riot to her Facebook account shows her speaking in mirror and stating "We're gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that's why we came and so that's what we are going to do. So wish me luck."

MORE: Capitol Riot coverage

Advertisement

Later that day, Ryan posted video of herself on Facebook marching to the Capitol. She subsequently tweeted a photo of herself in front of a broken window at the Capitol building, writing "Window at The capital [sic]. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next…"

Ryan spoke with FOX4 earlier in the week and said she didn’t think she would be taken into custody.

"I do not feel that I did anything wrong, in fact, I felt that I did something noble and I’m proud of being there," she said in a Wednesday interview.

Ryan admitted to being at the Capitol and going inside during the storming, but claims she was peaceful and was unaware of what was going on around her at the time.

"To me, it was a protest. I didn’t know people were getting killed. I didn’t know people were dying," Ryan said.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, ultimately died when Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building after an incendiary speech by the president. The riot halted he certification of the Electoral College by lawmakers for several hours.

RELATED:

Houston cop, Frisco realtor among latest Texans identified as being involved in Capitol riot

Judge rules Grapevine man arrested for Capitol riot can be released from jail, with certain conditions