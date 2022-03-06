Friendship Circle of Wisconsin art auction

Community members bid for artwork at a special auction Sunday, March 6.

It was a full house as the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin looked to raise $50,000 to support the nonprofit. The event was canceled for a couple years due to COVID-19, and even though it took place Sunday on a smaller scale, it was still a success.

Paintings of all styles, shapes and sizes filled a room at the Friendship Circle in Fox Point during the event called "Art Four Friendship."

"All of the artwork on display tonight was either painted by Friendship Circle participants, children and adults with disabilities or local community artists that are involved with the Friendship Circle in some way," said Levi Stein.

The Friendship Circle is a nonprofit supporting people with special needs. The art auction raised money to do just that.

"It is a beautiful way to give appreciation for the hard work of all of the people involved in the Friendship Circle," said Stein.

Even better, volunteers and members of the Friendship Circle created the art.

"Some of them are with oil, pastel, acrylic," said Mia Grayz, featured artist. "I do markers, pen and ink."

She's a volunteer at the Friendship Circle. Her art is cartoon style with a bit of horror, something she finds fun to draw, especially when it's for a cause so close to her heart.

"We’re all volunteers," said Grayz. "Everyone is here on their own volition. It’s just a happy place."

If you missed the auction but want to donate or inquire about any art that didn't sell, contact the Friendship Circle.

Grayz also does commission work.