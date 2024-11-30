Friendsgiving fatal shooting, man charged with reckless homicide

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide, accused of shooting two people and killing one of them, at a Friendsgiving event. Kwon Burdine is accused of killing Nasif Bowie and injuring another person.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he shot two people, killing one of them, at a "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 21, 2024.

31-year-old Kwon Burdine faces the following charges:

1st-Degree Reckless Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Habitual Criminality Repeater

1st-Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Habitual Criminality Repeater

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Felony, Habitual Criminality Repeater

Initial shooting

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 21, Milwaukee police officers responded to a residence near Houston and Congress for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men, both shot, lying on the living room floor.

One of the men, later identified as 25-year-old Nasif Bowie, died from his injuries. The other man was taken to the hospital and did survive.

Scene at Houston and Congress, Milwaukee

Initial investigation

The complaint goes on to state that during the scene investigation, detectives found nine brass 9mm fired cartridge casings.

Detectives also found Kwon Burdine's Wisconsin Driver’s License in the bathroom. A tequila bottle also had some of Burdine's fingerprints on it.

The criminal complaint says Burdine shot Nasif Bowie at the event because he thought he had stolen his money. The complaint adds that organizers of the event told police they did not want any men at the party as to avoid any gun violence – though Bowie was allowed.

Kwon Burdine arrested

The complaint goes on to say that on Nov. 26, the Milwaukee Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit responded to a home in Green Bay and arrested Kwon Burdine.

A Glock 9x19 9mm handgun was recovered from the residence.

Interview with Kwon Burdine

The complaint is further based upon the statements of Kwon Burdine. Burdine stated that he went to the party and that he brought a firearm to the party. He saw a picture of the 9mm handgun recovered in Green Bay and stated that it was the firearm he brought and used during this incident. He said that he had the firearm because he had just won $10,000 and that "this was Milwaukee."

At the party, Burdine stated that he was drinking, and at some point, he realized that his money was missing, the complaint says. He said that he either lost his money or he had been pick-pocketed. When he realized he lost his money, he said he shut the door and said no one was leaving until he got his money back, court filings say.

Burdine claimed in the court filings that the situation escalated and that the guys and girls at the party started hitting him. He claimed that the firearm fell out of his pocket and hit the ground. He stated that he and the deceased victim struggled over the firearm, and that during this struggle, he discharged it about six times, striking the victims, the complaint says.

Balloon release for Nasif Bowie

On Saturday, Nov. 23, loved ones returned to the area and sent off a sea of balloons and a swarm of goodbyes.

"I never imagined nothing like this would happen to him, ever," said Rickell Lovley, Bowie's sister. "He didn’t deserve this. He had so many people who cared about him."

"He had such a bright future," said friend Zarieanna McCoy. "He really was on his business. He went to school, got his degree, he wanted to go into real estate, he was doing a notary business."

Kwon Burdine had his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Friday, Nov. 29, where cash bond was set at $200,000.