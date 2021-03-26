Friday night lights: HS football teams finally take the field

In just a few hours, area high school football teams will kick off their seasons. The pandemic pushed back the fall sport to the spring.

Friday night, Racine Horlick will go up against Park High School.

This is the alternate football season, but players and coaches are happy to be under lights.

"Everything we do is for the kids. It’s about the kids," said Joseph Miller, Washington Park.

Friday night lights – shining brightly once again.

"It’s a weird butterfly kind of thing," Racine Horlick’s Athletic Director Joe Wendt said.

It’s finally game day for many area high school football teams.

the pandemic and restrictions forcing programs to play ball this spring.

"We were working with our city health department and things just weren’t safe in the fall for us." Wendt said.

Joe Wendt

Horlick is set to face off against city rival Park High School Friday Night at Bradford Stadium.

"The kids have been, and the coaches too. They’ve been out of it for a year and a half for us," Park’s Athletic Director Joe Miller said. He stressed safety has been top priority.

"The district purchased us these face masks that go on the inside of the mask which are really nice," he said.

"I’m excited for these seniors to play out their last season here before they graduate," Nathan Hale’s Coach Scott Flood said.

As players take the field, coaches have a message.

"Give everything they have. They’ve been waiting for this opportunity for the last seventeen months. Now is the time to put in all that work all that effort," Flood said.

While stands won’t be packed, many schools have plans to stream games for loyal fans.

"As you’re screaming from your living room, we’ll be able to hear you," Joe Miller said.

Athletic directors say the footballs will be regularly sanitized and there will be distancing on the sidelines.