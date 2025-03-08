Expand / Collapse search

Friday evening Milwaukee shooting, 40-year-old hurt

Published  March 8, 2025 6:24am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday evening, March 7, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:40 p.m. a 40-year-old was shot in the area of 47th and Locust and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police are looking for a known suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

