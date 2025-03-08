Friday evening Milwaukee shooting, 40-year-old hurt
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday evening, March 7, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:40 p.m. a 40-year-old was shot in the area of 47th and Locust and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police are looking for a known suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.