FreshFin Bayshore offers a variety of dishes
Brian is at their new Glendale location where customers are loving their bowls.
Poké is a native Hawaiian dish traditionally served with tuna, however, FreshFin Bayshore offers a variety of dishes like Spicy Tuna, Mango Tango, Cilantro Chicken, Curry Coconut Shrimp, Kalua Pork, Zen Bowl and more. Brian is at their new Glendale location where customers are loving their bowls.
Fresh Fin Poke is a local restaurant whose mission is to promote a heathier lifestyle
Brian is in Glendale at their new Bayshore location checking out the protein available in their Poke bowls.
Just one week ago, FreshFin Poke officially opened in Bayshore
Brian is in the kitchen getting a look at how they build their seafood-focused signature line of healthy, hand-crafted Poké bowls.
If you haven’t been to Bayshore lately you’ll notice they have made a lot of changes
Brian is at FreshFin Poke in Glendale getting a look at their house-crafted bowls
Poké is a native Hawaiian dish traditionally served with tuna
Brian is in Glendale at their new Bayshore location where customers are loving their bowls.
If you like high quality seafood, you’re going to love what FreshFin Poke is making at Bayshore
Brian is in Glendale mixing up one of their scratch made sauces they use in their House-Crafted Poke Bowls.