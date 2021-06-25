Milwaukee awards Fresh Food Access Fund grants

article

The city of Milwaukee on Friday, June 25 announced the recipients of multiple Fresh Food Access Fund grants.

The city identified 17 different programs that increase access to, or information about, healthy food in underserved neighborhoods. The program will share a total of up to $200,000 in city-funded grants.

The Fresh Food Access Fund grant recipients are located in neighborhoods on the south side, the north side, and the west side of the city. All awardees are required to match the city funds, so the grants will leverage at least $400,000 for efforts that promote healthy foods.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A review panel that included several representatives from outside city government considered all the applications for the Fresh Food Access Fund program. Individual grants range in size from a thousand dollars to tens of thousands of dollars for large capital projects.

The grant recipients will move ahead on their projects as current health order restrictions are lifted. The city will distribute the grants to the awardees once documented expenses are submitted.

The funds were distributed in two groups – education and capital grants.

Education grant recipients

Bay View Community Center - $5,000

Bloom MKE Inc - $1,200

CORE El Centro Inc - $5,000

Coesha LLC - $5,000

Great Lakes Community Conversation - $1,000

Groundwork Milwaukee - $5,000

Healthy Food Unlimited - $5,000

Heart Love Place - $5,000

Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee - $5,000

Near West Side Partners - $2,000

Teens Grow Greens - $4,855

Tikkun Ha-Ir of Milwaukee - $5,000

Capital grant recipients

By the Block LLC - $25,000

DQ Investments - $50,000

Interchange Food Pantry - $9,646

Scott Crawford Inc. - $50,000

Victory Garden Initiative - $24,600