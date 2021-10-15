French Dips: A crockpot recipe

Whip up something delicious in the crockpot. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for French Dips.

French Dips

Ingredients:

4 to 5 pound beef chuck roast

3 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons black pepper

4 to 6 cups beef stock

1 bottle (12 ounces) beer

1 packet (1 ounce) dry onion soup mix

Crusty sub rolls

Directions:

Season roast with garlic powder and pepper. Place roast in slow cooker. Dump the rest of the ingredients over the roast. Put the cover on and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours or until it falls apart. Shred the beef. Serve beef on rolls with the warm au jus for dipping. Notes: You can also make this is a Nesco roaster. Roast at 350 degrees for 4 hours or until tender. You can bake beef roast in your pre-heated 350 degree oven for 3 1/2 to 4 hours or until tender. In baking in oven cover roast with foil or bake in covered Dutch oven.