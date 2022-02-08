Freese’s Candy Shoppe: Sweets and treats for any occasion

Expand / Collapse search

Valentine's Day treats from Freese's Candy Shoppe

Brian Kramp is at Freese’s Candy Shoppe in West Allis with toffees, truffles and turtles that will satisfy the entire family.

Brian Kramp is visiting Freese’s Candy Shoppe, which has been open for nearly 95 years!

The chocolate covered whipped cream bars at Freese’s Candy Shoppe are one of the most popular candies

Brian is in their kitchen with a few secrets behind their tasty sweets.

