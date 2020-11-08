Free flu shots offered at 4 MPS sites

Adults and children age 6 months and older can receive free flu shots Nov. 9 through Nov. 12 at four Milwaukee Public Schools sites.

The Milwaukee Health Department will provide immunizations that will be administered by Children’s Wisconsin nurses and Children’s Community Health Plan nurses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to receive a flu shot each year. This year, health officials advise that flu shots are especially important as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

All families are welcome to receive free flu immunizations. Children do not need to be enrolled in Milwaukee Public Schools. No appointments or insurance are required.

Consent forms will be required and will be available onsite. Interpreters will be available. Social distancing will be followed and masks are required to take part.

Flu shots will be offered on the following dates from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

