Free Father's Day beer, Glendale Bavarian Bierhaus

The Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale made sure all fathers got their favorites on Father's Day, Sunday, June 20.

"It’s nice to have somebody recognize you for being a dad, and to get a free beer out of it, what could be worse than that?" said David Newman.

Bavarian Bierhaus staff know the keys to every Milwaukee father’s heart.

"Free liter of beer for all dads that come in with proof of a child," said Josh Neureuther, Bavarian Bierhaus general manager. "We have pig roast, roast chicken, fish, bratwurst from Usinger's and anything else you can imagine."

After having limited fathers during last year’s celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year was both a celebration of fathers and being back to full capacity.

"We’re super happy to have it open all summer long Thursday through Sunday, and we renovated everything," said Neureuther. "It's like, a little village down here, so there’s a lot to see."

Live music and activities for the kids made for a relaxing Father’s Day for everyone.

"It’s good to be out," said Michael King. "We need to be out in the world again. Being locked up was horrible."