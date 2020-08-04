Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered at Racine Festival Hall Aug. 4-5

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at Racine Festival Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5. Children under five will not be tested.

Those wishing to get tested are encouraged to pre-register before arrival. The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Upon arrival, those wishing to be tested should approach the entrance from the south direction of Main Street and 11th Street. Only traffic using the northbound lane will enter the testing site. Following directions from police and national guard, drive slowly. Stay in assigned lanes.

After testing, turn right onto Festival Park Drive and exit using 5th Street.

Test results take three to seven business days.