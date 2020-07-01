Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered at Nicolet High School July 6 through July 10

GLENDALE -- The North Shore Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard are offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Nicolet High School Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10.



The testing is free for all Wisconsin residents with or without symptoms. You must register ahead of time. To prevent delays, please arrive within the 15 minute slot you signed up for. You may experience a short wait upon arrival.



Children under five will not be tested.









