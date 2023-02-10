COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order 2 every month

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website.

According to a press release, each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests. Self-testing allows for quick results to help people make decisions about their health to prevent spreading the virus to others and protect the health of their community.

"It's important that we continue to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing to stop the spread of this disease," said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. "Ordering test kits though the website is quick, easy, and free for any Wisconsin household, and you do not need health insurance to place an order."

Households can place an order once per month and ordering reopens the first of every month. Those without reliable internet access or who have questions about ordering can dial 211 or 877-947-2211 for assistance.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19 it is important to use self-tests as recommended for reliable results and to know what to do if you test positive.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended expiration dates for many COVID-19 self-tests, including tests delivered through the Say Yes! COVID Test program (iHealth). If your tests are past their expiration date, use the lot number on the test package to look up the current expiration date on the FDA list.