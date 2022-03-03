Expand / Collapse search

Fredonia shelter in place issued: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Ozaukee County
FREDONIA, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place alert Thursday, March 3 for the immediate area near Heather Lane in Fredonia. The alert was issued just before 11 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 3.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the area for a domestic situation.

Officials are asking residents to stay clear of Pine Street and Heather Lane in the Village of Fredonia. If you live in that area, please remain in your homes until the incident in resolved. 

There is no additional information at this time as the incident is still in progress. 

Officials are asking all people in that area to wait for the all-clear from law enforcement. 

