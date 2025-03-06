Franksville homicide: teen accused of stabbing mom to death

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy who was arrested in connection to a Franksville homicide has now been criminally charged. Reed Gelinskey has been charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of his mother. Reed said he developed the plan to kill his parents after watching the Menendez Brothers documentary on Netflix.



Prosecutors have formally charged 15-year-old Reed Gelinskey with 1st-degree intentional homicide after his mom was found stabbed to death in their home on Tuesday, March 4.

Incident details

What we know:

15-year-old Reed Gelinskey is the Franksville teen charged in the killing of his mother.

Prosecutors say he told police he stabbed his mom five times -- after hitting her over the head with a dumbbell twice.

Police were called to the home on East White Manor Court, after a friend reported Gelinskey Snapchatted a photo that showed a woman on her back with blood on the floor.

Fatal stabbing in Franksville

Police say when they arrived, Gelinskey was leaving out the front door and dropped a knife, telling officers to kill him.

Prosecutors say Gelinskey admitted that when he got home from school he felt depressed and had an "urge to kill his parents."

He also said he was taking his brother's anxiety medication- and that night took nine pills.

Fatal stabbing in Franksville

Prosecutors say Gelinskey was watching the "Menendez Brothers" documentary on Netflix and developed a plan to kill his parents after the shotgun scene.

Investigators say when his mom went upstairs, he hid a steak knife and dumbbell in his shirt and asked his mom's help finding his medicine.

That's when he told police he attacked her.

Gelinskey told police his mom asked him "Why?" -- and he said "Pain."

Court

What we know:

Gelinskey was in adult court on Thursday, March 6 -- video conferencing in from the juvenile detention center.

"This was an extremely violent but planned offense. It’s dangerous in its nature. His original plan was not for just the one victim but for two," said Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson.

In court, an attorney being retained by Reed's father asked the court to allow him to communicate with the family. That was granted.

Gelinskey's bond was set for $1 million. He'll be back in court on Friday, March 7, for a review hearing.

Editor's note: FOX6's original reporting listed the location of this incident in Caledonia. While Caledonia PD responded to the incident and is investigating, the address is listed as Franksville.

Original reporting

The backstory:

Caledonia police took a 15-year-old boy into custody after his mom was found stabbed to death in their home on Tuesday, March 4.

Officers were dispatched to a home on White Manor Court near Morris Street around 10:30 p.m. It was initially reported that a boy had possibly killed his mother. As officers arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old boy exited the home and surrendered without incident.

Inside the home, police found the victim dead. A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was stabbed and sustained blunt force trauma.

The victim was identified as the mother of the teen who surrendered. However, her name has not been released.

FOX6 News saw officers at the home on Wednesday, along with many neighbors wondering how this happened on what's normally a quiet street.

"A lot of people keep to themselves around here," said neighbor Timothy Kaluzny. "Why someone would do that to their mother, I don’t understand. I just don’t understand."