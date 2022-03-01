Franklin Strauss slaughterhouse application wasn't pulled, council says

Franklin residents are worried they're being outflanked when it comes to a proposed slaughterhouse. After public opposition, it appeared the company that owns the land was planning to sell and scrap the project. So why did Franklin's Common Council contemplate a special permit and site plan for the idea Tuesday, March 1?

In January, a Milwaukee County judge ordered Franklin's government to rehear the proposal, saying Franklin's citizens didn't receive due process. Some Council members said they're going through the process to satisfy that order, saying Strauss did not officially pull its application.

Now, some homeowners fear the facility could be built after all.

Nearly two weeks after the company planning a slaughterhouse in Franklin announced plans to sell the land, the debate continued Tuesday in Franklin.

"With as many employees as Strauss employs, it's kind of hard to believe that none of this stuff would've gotten out," said a participant.

"We've got very little information other than the plan details from the applicant themselves, who's no longer at the table, and yet we're pushing this down residents' throats," said a participant.

Franklin Strauss slaughterhouse (Courtesy: ESI Group USA)

Strauss brands sought the $73 million project to process up to 500 head of cattle per day at a new 150,000 square foot facility off Loomis Road. It's right next to a growing subdivision, one of several points of contention for Dave Sorensen, who lives nearby.

"I really feel empathetic for people that are living across from a retention pond making the biggest investment of their life, and this is what they're gonna have to deal with unless we're able to stop it," said Sorensen.

His group, Franklin Community Advocates has opposed the project and sued the city to stop it. That's why the city is rehearing the proposal.

With Strauss stating its intent to back out, Sorensen said the permit shouldn't stand.

"I've never been able to find anywhere where a city has taken a special use permit without an applicant, an application, without an application, and it sails through the approval process," said Sorensen.