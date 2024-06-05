Strauss closing Franklin facility, moving operations to Illinois

article

Strauss Brands will shut down its Franklin production facility and relocate operations to Illinois, the company announced on its website Tuesday.

CEO Dave Wiggins said in a statement the move is a "necessary step" in growing the company's grass-fed beef product line. Production of grass-fed beef products will move to Ruprecht, a division of Kilcoy Global Foods, located in Mundelein, Illinois.

"The decision to relocate production to Ruprecht was made after a meticulous evaluation of various options, with a paramount focus on ensuring continued quality and seamless customer service," Wiggins' statement continued.

The move follows the divestiture of Strauss Brands' veal and lamb product lines last fall, the company said, a decision made in order to focus exclusively on grass-fed beef.

Strauss Brands also said it is "fully committed" to supporting employees impacted by the decision to shut down the Franklin facility. Details about what that means were not readily provided.

The third-generation, family-owned company was founded in Milwaukee in 1937 as Strauss Brothers Packing, according to the company's website.