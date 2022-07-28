Franklin police pursuit, Milwaukee man arrested

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee was taken into custody Thursday morning, July 28 following a police pursuit in Franklin. It began around 1:45 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 27th Street and Drexel Avenue.

According to police, the driver fled from officers at a high rate of speed and an 18-mile pursuit ensued. The vehicle was pursued to the area of 27th Street and Loomis Road, where the suspect fled from the vehicle.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was then taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

This incident will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges of Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting an Officer, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The Greenfield Police Department, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office all assisted our department in this incident.