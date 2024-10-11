Franklin police: Boy's family found after he was found near 35th and College

article

The Brief A boy, age 3-5, was found near 35th and College Avenue in Franklin. Police are now trying to locate the boy's parents or guardian.



UPDATE: Police say the family of the boy has been found.

Franklin police are asking for the public's help after they found a child in the area of 35th and College on Friday afternoon, Oct. 11.

Officials described the boy as a male, white, between 3-5 years old, about 3 ½ feet tall, weighing 40-45 pounds with blond hair. He is wearing a tan Toy Story t-shirt, a diaper, gray sweatpants and no shoes. Police say the child was riding a blue scooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have any information about whom this child belongs to, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522 – or stop one of the officers in the area.